Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00266961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00052509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.37 or 0.00789960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,391 coins and its circulating supply is 22,801,014,468 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

