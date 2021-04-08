Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report $14.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.87 million and the highest is $14.25 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $58.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.24 million to $60.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $57.57 million to $66.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $256.24 million, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.