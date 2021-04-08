Stericycle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,592 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the typical daily volume of 202 call options.

Stericycle stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.83. 5,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,742. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

