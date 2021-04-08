Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Down 3.6%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 1,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 350,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $602.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 506,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

