stETH Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00260690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.00781656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.81 or 1.00289861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00714821 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.