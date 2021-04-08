stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $2,043.93 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,043.93 or 0.03532339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $396.67 million and approximately $2,430.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.83 or 0.00784319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,889.96 or 1.00045766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00704513 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 194,073 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.