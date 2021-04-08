Steven Ciardiello Sells 1,880 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,445.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Ciardiello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25.

Shutterstock stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.