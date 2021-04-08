Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 22,704 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vistra by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

VST opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.