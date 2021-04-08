Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.92% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

FUMB opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $21.62.

