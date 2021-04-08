Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,059,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 369,037 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FOUR. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

FOUR opened at $94.41 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

