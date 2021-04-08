Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of BATS DTEC opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15.

