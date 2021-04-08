Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,173,000. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $1,303,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,623,697. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

