Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,609 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,048 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

Shares of DKS opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

