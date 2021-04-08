Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iHeartMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

