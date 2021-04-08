Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,415 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $34.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.