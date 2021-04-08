Stifel Financial Corp Sells 59,085 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,085 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Triumph Group worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE:TGI opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $978.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

