Stifel Nicolaus Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $35.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NYSE:CCL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

