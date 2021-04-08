Stipend Price Tops $0.0494 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $568,880.16 and $1,085.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.60 or 0.99996175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.78 or 0.00459820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.00324286 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00784969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00100959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

