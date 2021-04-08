STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

