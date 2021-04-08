STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
