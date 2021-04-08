Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 8th (ACEL, BDRFF, CNR, HMC, HOOK, NBA, OPS, ORBC, PBH, POWW)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 8th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)

had its na rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a C$145.00 price target on the stock.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus on the development of electric and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. The firm’s strategic collaborations with companies like General Motors, GAC Group and Hitachi, among others, are expected to expand the business and bolster prospects. Cost-saving efforts are aiding Honda's liquidity and enabling it to engage in investor-friendly moves. While the Japanese auto biggie has raised its projections for fiscal 2021 operating profit, it has lowered its near-term sales target amid global chip shortfall. Further, high capex to develop advanced technologies may limit its near-term cash flows. Frequent recalls and rising debt levels of the firm also play spoilsports. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Capital currently has $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Prestige Consumer have outperformed the industry year to date. The stock got a boost when the company retained its sturdy surprise trend in the third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the consensus mark. Results were backed by solid cost management, which also aided the adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter. Apart from this, the company continued to see strength in the e-commerce channel amid the pandemic. Further, Prestige Consumer benefited from robust consumption trends in most products, though lower consumption for certain product categories due to coronavirus hurt revenues, which fell 1.1% in the third quarter. Nonetheless, robust operating results and performance to date encouraged management to raised fiscal 2021 sales and earnings view, though the guidance suggests a sales decline from fiscal 2020.”

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a buy rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

