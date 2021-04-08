Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPGF)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

