Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of PAR Technology Call Options (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,333 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,366% compared to the typical daily volume of 125 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,393,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $15.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 44,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

