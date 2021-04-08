Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enel Américas Put Options (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,762 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,991% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.
Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Enel Américas has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.
About Enel Américas
Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.
