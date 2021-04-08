Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enel Américas Put Options (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,762 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,991% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Enel Américas has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 2,927.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth $142,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 38.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 455.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 1,396,836 shares in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

