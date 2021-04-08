Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of IZEA Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 15,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the typical volume of 1,622 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 289,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

