Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Restaurant Brands International Put Options (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,316 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the typical volume of 483 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR opened at $66.56 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

