Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Simply Good Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 479 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,268. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.