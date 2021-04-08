Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 3.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.12. 273,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,720,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

