Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.20. 156,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,404,105. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.41. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

