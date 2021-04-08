Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Stoneridge worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Stoneridge by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $807.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

