Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Trading Down 1.4%

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.84. 6,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 147,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$345.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,420.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

