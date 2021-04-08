StormX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117.05 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a market cap of $662.27 million and $117.05 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00639028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084089 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030516 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

