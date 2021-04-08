StormX Price Reaches $0.0732 (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $615.51 million and $133.31 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.00628827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

