Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $6.13 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

