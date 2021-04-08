Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,371.37

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,371.37 and last traded at $1,340.92, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,304.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,229.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,154.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

