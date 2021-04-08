Streamr Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $185.61 million and approximately $28.90 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00633397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00082058 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 865,750,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.