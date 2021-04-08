Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $165.21 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Strong coin can now be bought for $165.21 or 0.00283690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 57% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and $1.23 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00071518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00264055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.26 or 0.00792044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,824.37 or 0.99291759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018096 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00703061 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

