Strong Trading 68.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Strong has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $162.36 or 0.00286886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

