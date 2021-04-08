StrongHands Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 268.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $49.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 236.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,451,270,467 coins and its circulating supply is 17,038,076,113 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

