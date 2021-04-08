Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,365.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00056400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00636628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030208 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

