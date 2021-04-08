SUKU Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, SUKU has traded down 6% against the dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $86.68 million and $912,732.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00056491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00636868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00083865 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030496 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars.

