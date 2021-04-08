Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.09

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

SUOPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sumco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Sumco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumco Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.