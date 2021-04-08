Sumokoin Tops One Day Volume of $456,424.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $456,424.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.79 or 0.00464251 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 565.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 805.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars.

