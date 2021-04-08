Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,533 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of Sun Communities worth $116,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

NYSE SUI opened at $153.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.06. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.