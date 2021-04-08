Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.10.

Shares of SU traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.22. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.70.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

