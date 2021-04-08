Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.10.
Shares of SU traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.22. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.70.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
