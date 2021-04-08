Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $15.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,265.44. 1,341,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,187.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2,284.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,078.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,819.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

