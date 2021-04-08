Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 4,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,634. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,257,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,832,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,628,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.