SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $2.68

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00004661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $272.90 million and approximately $34.19 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00818997 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020841 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

