Supermarket Income REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.47 (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SUPR opened at GBX 110.87 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £898.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.68. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

SUPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.