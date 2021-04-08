SureRemit Hits One Day Volume of $87,609.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $87,609.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 89.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00263365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.00782643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,116.22 or 1.00124946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.00702097 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

