Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.53. 39,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 49,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY)

There is no company description available for Surgutneftegaz PAO.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.